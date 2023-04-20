New PhD scholarships to ramp up WA mining

The Minerals Research Institute of Western Australia (MRIWA) has awarded four PhD scholarships to support innovation in WA mining.

The scholarships are funded by the WA Government and have been granted to talented research students working to understand the challenges and opportunities facing WA’s mining industry.

Alex Eves has been awarded the MRIWA Odwyn Jones PhD scholarship, named in honour of pioneering WA mining educator Professor Odwyn Jones to investigate the formation of the giant speewah vanadium-titanium deposit in the Kimberley region.

Hyunjin Na has been awarded the MRIWA PhD scholarship for women to investigate new methods for extracting valuable sulfide minerals from WA ore.

Daniel Goldstein has received a MRIWA PhD scholarship for his work on investigating the use of machine learning to characterise ore deposits during active drilling.

Nilan Jayasiri Mudiyanselage has received a MRIWA PhD scholarship for investigating new dewatering technology to make mine tailings safer.

“The McGowan Government is committed to building a future where Western Australia can unlock its potential as a reliable, ethical and competitive supplier of the minerals critical to the global industry and clean energy production,” Minister of mines and petroleum Bill Johnston said.

“Western Australia’s world-class universities are positioned to enable the inventiveness and innovation required to make that vision a reality.

“MRIWA scholarships attract some of the brightest research talent from around the world to the State, helping deliver the future of mining.