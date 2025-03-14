New pathway built at historical mine site

Image: Vyacheslav Svetlichnyy/shutterstock.com

In Collie, New South Wales, locals will be able to walk around, view and enjoy the history of the Wallsend mine site thanks to a joint donation between Yancoal Australia and South32.

The $10,000 joint donation, coupled with a $3000 contribution from Wesfarmers, will enable the construction of a new pathway that connects the shire’s River Walk to the Wallsend mine entrances.

“With the Wallsend underground mine site being added to Collie Rail to River Heritage Trail walk as a tourist attraction, we recognised the need to upgrade the path so people can safely view the site,” Collie Retired Mine Workers Association president Run Guilfoyle said. “The previous ground was uneven, sandy and unsafe to access.”

“We are pleased to officially launch the walkway to anyone who wants to visit the historic Wallsend underground mine site.”

Guilfoyle said it was a sizeable project, involving formwork, concrete, labor, earthworks and sand.

“We are confident in the construction of the new pathway, it is sturdy and stable and accessible by prams, wheelchairs and bikes,” he said. “We are always exploring how we can continue our work in preserving the historical mine sites in and around Collie and we are thankful to the local miners for their funding to help make this project come to life.

“This is just another attraction as Collie transitions into being a tourist town and we are proud to play a part in that.”

The Collie Retired Mine Workers Association is made up of 65 members who worked in the mining industry and is a not-for-profit community group.

They meet monthly with the aim of preserving the history of mining in Collie for locals and tourists to the area.

“The Wallsend mine dates back to 1898 and is an important part of Collie’s mining history,” Premier Coal operations manager Braedon Gaske said.

“As a company, safety is our first priority and this pathway will enable locals and visitors to safely navigate the entrance to the historic site.”

South32 Worsley alumina external affairs manager Rod Jones said the company understands the importance of supporting the town of Collie to build its reputation as a tourist destination.

“We welcome the opportunity to ensure that the surrounding area, known for its scenic hiking trails and history, is safely maintained so that it can be enjoyed for generations,” he said.