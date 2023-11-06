New name, same mission

The Western Australian Government has announced the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety will be renamed the Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DEMIRS) on December 1 2023.

Approved by Energy Minister Bill Johnston, the name change is being implemented in order to better reflect the importance of Western Australia’s energy portfolio and the critical role it will play in the WA Government’s decarbonisation ambitions.

The renaming does not affect DEMIRS’ other regulatory functions, with the Government emphasising it will continue to support a safe, fair and responsible community, industry, energy and resources sector.

“The new Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety identity better reflects the Cook Government’s commitment to a cleaner, greener future,” WA Mines and Petroleum, Energy and Industrial Relations Minister Bill Johnston said.

“The Cook Government is fully committed to Western Australia’s rapid energy transition, having committed $2.8 billion in the recent state budget for renewable energy projects.”

Energy Policy WA continues to lead the state’s energy transformation by delivering expert advice and initiatives to support the interests of WA’s energy consumers.

Energy Policy WA was fully integrated into the department on 1 July 2022.

“Energy Policy WA continues to modernise WA’s energy sector in support of our commitment to net zero by 2050,” Johnston said.

“We will continue to work with industry and the community to ensure Western Australians can access secure, reliable, sustainable, and affordable energy services.”

