New Murchison shines at Crown Prince

Image: Phawat/stock.adobe.com

New Murchison Gold (NMG) has reported a strong start for its Crown Prince gold mine, with production performing above feasibility study expectations.

The Western Australian operation recorded its third consecutive month of mining and crushing, producing 67,199 dry tonnes of ore at an average grade of 3.69 grams per tonne of gold.

This ore was sold to Westgold Resources’ subsidiary, Big Bell Gold Operations, for processing at the Bluebird facility, located 36km south of Crown Prince.

“We are pleased to advise the market of the strong start of the Crown Prince gold mine and that the operation has stabilised at production levels in line or better than the company’s feasibility study estimates,” NMG chief executive officer Alex Passmore said.

“Notably this is the second month Westgold has provided us with the opportunity to exceed the OPA monthly cap of 50,000 tonnes per month.”

Under the terms of the ore purchase agreement (OPA) with Westgold, NMG delivered 7630 recoverable ounces of gold in November, with the related payment scheduled for the end of December 2025.

The company also reported an on-site inventory of approximately 16,200 wet tonnes of crushed ore at month’s end, reflecting ongoing production and stockpiling.

NMG received the latest monthly payment from Westgold in late November for October’s ore sales, totalling $41.6 million, including GST and net of trucking costs, processing and margin costs.

These results reinforce the site’s strong output, with New Murchison reporting in November it doubled the production tonnage compared to the first month of operations – with over 60,000 dry tonnes of ore at a grade of 3.95 grams per tonne (g/t) of gold being sent to Westgold Resources’ Bluebird processing facility.