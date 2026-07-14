New Murchison Gold has reported a series of high-grade drill results from its Cloudkicker deposit in Western Australia, with the latest grade control and resource definition drilling expected to increase both the grade and tonnage of the emerging orebody ahead of an updated resource estimate.

Among the standout intersections were 10m at 13.61 grams per tonne (g/t) gold from 44m, including 3m at 32.17g/t from 46m, 9m at 9.31g/t from 3m, and 8m at 9.22g/t from 62m. The campaign also returned exceptional individual assays, including 1m at 54.80g/t gold from 58m.

Cloudkicker sits adjacent to the existing Crown Prince open pit but is considered a separate deposit.

The latest drilling comprised 136 grade-control holes for 5497m and 30 resource-definition holes for 2675m, confirming shallow, high-grade mineralisation and improving confidence in the deposit’s principal ore zone, Domain 4001.

The company said Domain 4001, which contains the highest grades and largest volume within the deposit, has proven to be more continuous than previously modelled, with the new drilling extending caprock mineralisation and providing additional data across domains 4001–4005.

Chief executive officer (CEO) Alex Passmore said the results reinforced Cloudkicker’s importance to the company’s near-term production pipeline.

“We are very pleased to report these high-grade results that will likely increase the grade and tonnage within the Cloudkicker deposit from the initial modelling,” Passmore said.

“The deposit is within the footprint of our existing operations (mineralisation strikes up to the margin of our final waste dump design) and so provides relatively easy additional ounces to be brought into our production profile.”

Passmore said the location of the deposit meant production could be brought online with minimal additional infrastructure.

“Production from Cloudkicker can be brought online with very little additional resourcing on site and so presents a high-return project. Mining has commenced, and the first caprock ore is to be crushed in September 2026.”

The latest drilling results will now be incorporated into an updated Cloudkicker resource estimate, which will underpin revisions to the mine design and open-pit mining schedule.

Mining has already commenced at Cloudkicker under the approved Crown Prince mining proposal, with the pit conservatively expected to contribute around 20,000 ounces of gold to New Murchison’s production profile over the next 12–18 months.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.