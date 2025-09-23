New MRE opens up options for East Menzies

Image: GrayFrog/stock.adobe.com

Resources & Energy Group has a potential 40,000 ounces of gold on its hands at Gigante Grande, a mineralised system within its East Menzies gold project in Western Australia.

The company has completed the maiden inferred mineral resources estimate for the prospect, which consists of 1.39 million tonnes at 0.91 grams per tonne gold.

The company said the Gigante Grande analysis complements existing high-grade prospects at East Menzies, giving it both scale and grade pathways across its portfolio.

It notes that the inferred resource is constrained within an optimised 700m long, 300m wide and 120m deep open pit shell. The majority is defined by 80m spaced drill sections with a limited number of holes testing for in situ mineralisation below lower saprolite supergene mineralisation.

Managing director J. Daniel Moore said the maiden estimate covers only part of the 6km mineralised corridor that Resources & Energy Group controls, giving confidence of further development opportunities in the future.

“Importantly, the resource includes both near-surface saprolite and granite-hosted in situ mineralisation, providing multiple development pathways and confidence in the underlying system,” he said.

“The mineralisation remains open to the northwest and at depth, giving us clear opportunities to grow the resource with further drilling.

“Gigante Grande now stands alongside our high-grade East Menzies prospects, giving Resources & Energy Group a combination of scale and grade that positions the project as one of the most compelling emerging tier 1 gold assets in Western Australia.”

The maiden inferred mineral resource estimate was completed by ERM Consultants.