New lode delivers record processing boost for Brightstar

Image: Phawat/shutterstock.com

Brightstar Resources has delivered its largest-ever processing campaign from its Laverton operations in Western Australia, marking a major operational milestone and setting the company up for further growth.

The company completed its fourth processing campaign under the ore purchase agreement (OPA) with Genesis Minerals, as November’s parcel reached a record 83,000 tonnes at 2.84 grams per tonne (g/t) gold for approximately 6300 ounces recovered.

It is the biggest parcel Brightstar has delivered in both tonnes and gold output, and the first sourced entirely from the Second Fortune and Fish underground mines.

Brightstar also reported record October ore sales of 36,000 tonnes at 2.8g/t for roughly 3200 ounces, equivalent to an annualised run rate of around 38,000 ounces.

The standout contributor to the latest campaign was the newly discovered FTV lode at Second Fortune, which has extended the orebody’s strike by more than 100m past the previously interpreted northern fault. Sampling has produced grades as high as 67.4g/t gold, significantly above the mine’s historical five-year average.

“At Second Fortune, the FTV lode represents an opportunity to fundamentally redefine our Second Fortune operation, increasing the ounces per vertical metre,” Brightstar Resources managing director Alex Rovira said.

“The FTV lode presents an immediate opportunity to introduce low-capital, high-margin ounces that extend well beyond our current life-of-mine plan.”

“With the structure remaining open to the north and exhibiting some of the highest grades we have encountered to date, we have commenced underground diamond drilling to systematically define and expand this opportunity.”

A 2000m drill program will target both the up-dip and down-dip potential of the FTV lode while also testing depth extensions beneath the current mine design.

Rovira said any underground upside from Second Fortune and Fish will add high-grade underground feed into the proposed Laverton Mill, which previously had not been factored into the company’s Goldfields definitive feasibility study metrics.