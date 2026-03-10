New location and award categories announced for the 2026 Women in Industry

The Women in Industry Awards celebrate the inspiring women shaping the future of Australia’s industrial sectors. Image: Prime Creative Media

Returning in 2026, the Women in Industry Awards are back to celebrate and recognise the outstanding women who are redefining what’s possible across transport, mining, engineering, logistics, manufacturing and beyond.

​This years’ awards will boast a brand-new location and four new award categories that are designed to represent a wider range of talent and skills in more industries.

​Moving from Melbourne to Sydney in 2026, the awards will be held at the Doltone House Darling Island Wharf in Sydney on the 18th of June.

“This move makes sense for the direction of the awards; the industry is growing so naturally we wanted to expand the awards program to accommodate to a wider audience,” Caitlyn Douglas – Prime Creative Media Event Producer said.

The four new award categories include, Marketer of the Year, Excellence in Health and Medical of the Year, Tradeswoman of the Year and Rising Women in Leadership: C-Suite Executive Award.

“To accompany the new location, these new awards were created to align with the growing industry and will bring more opportunity to celebrate success,” Douglas said.

There will be a total of 16 award categories at the 2026 Women in Industry Awards including:

Rising Star of the Year (30 years and under)

Business Development Success of the Year

Industry Advocacy Award

Mentor of the Year

Safety Advocacy Award

Excellence in Manufacturing

Excellence in Transport

Excellence in Engineering

Excellence in Mining

Excellence in Construction

Excellence in Energy

Woman of the Year (Chosen from winners of the other award categories)

Marketer of the Year (New in 2026)

Excellence in Health and Medical of the Year (New in 2026)

Tradeswomen of the Year (New in 2026)

Rising Women in Leadership: C-Suite Executive Award (New in 2026)

For further information on all the award categories click here.