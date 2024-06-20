New leadership joins IGO ranks

Image: Timon/stock.adobe.com

IGO has welcomed a new non-executive director, set to join the board from July 1.

Highly decorated company director and mining executive Marcelo Bastos has accepted the position and been welcomed by IGO chair Michael Nossal.

“Marcelo is a highly regarded company director with significant international experience, and we were delighted that he has chosen to join the IGO board,” Nossal said.

“Marcelo has had a highly successful executive career in the mining industry across a full range of companies, commodities and jurisdictions.

“In particular, we will benefit from Marcelo’s strong safety leadership, large capital project and operating experience, as well as his highly developed sustainability oversight skills.”

Bastos is brining over 30 years of operational, logistics, project development and senior leadership experience to the role.

During a 19-year career with Vale, he held various senior executive in iron ore, gold and as director of copper.

Bastos joined BHP in 2004, where he served in roles including president nickel Americas, president nickel west, and president steel making coal.

He then joined MMG, where he held the role of chief operating officer from 2011 to 2017, responsible for the group’s global operations, sales and marketing across copper, zinc and gold.

In this role, he also led the planning, development and ramp up of the Las Bambas copper mine in Peru.

Bastos is also a non-executive director of Anglo American, Aurizon Holdings and Iluka Resources, and has previously held non-executive directorships with OZ Minerals, Golder Associates, AMIRA and Golding Contractors.

“I am excited to join the IGO Board at this pivotal time in the company’s transformation,” Bastos said.

“IGO’s purpose and values closely align with my own and I believe that the company is well positioned to continue to support the global transition to renewable energy.

“I look forward to contributing to the ongoing development of IGO over the coming years.”

