New leadership for VHM

The Goschen project in Victoria. Image: VHM

VHM has appointed a new chief executive officer (CEO) and chief financial officer (CFO) to advance its Goschen rare earths and mineral sands project in Victoria.

VHM commenced trading on the ASX in January 2023 through a $30 million initial public offering.

The following two-year period has seen VHM position Goschen as a “shovel-ready” opportunity by securing its primary permit and mining licence, applying for a secondary permit, and advancing heavy minerals and rare earths offtake agreements.

The company has also developed a starter plant and established critical relationships with leading mining and engineering contractors.

As part of Goschen’s next development phase, VHM has appointed Andrew King as its new CEO and Benjamin McCormick as its new CFO – both of which will take effect from October 1.

A founding principal and director of Tanarra Capital, King brings over 30 years of senior executive and board experience across the private equity, maritime and logistics, resources, infrastructure, and international trade sectors.

A certified practising accountant, McCormick has more than 25 years of experience in the mining industry, specifically in capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructuring, funding strategies, and governance.

McCormick previously held senior finance leadership roles at REX Minerals, Federation Mining, Andean Precious Metals, Rincon Mining, and Newcrest Mining.

Current CEO Ron Douglas will remain with the company in a non-executive position capacity and current CFO Cameron Knox will step down from his role, both of which will also take effect on October 1.

“The board extends its sincere gratitude to both Ron and Cameron for their outstanding contributions to VHM,” VHM said.

“(VHM non-executive director) Ian Smith and Ron Douglas both noted that these changes bolstered the commercial support of the company while not diminishing the technical and project expertise that is needed for the next phase of the development of the Goschen project.”

