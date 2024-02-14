New leaders for Victorian mine rehabilitation

The Loy Yang coal-fired power station. Image: Daria Nipot/stock.adobe.com

Victorian Energy and Resources Minister Lily D’Ambrosio has appointed a new chairperson and a deputy chairperson to the Mine Land Rehabilitation Authority (MLRA) board.

The MLRA is an independent authority that works with the community, industry and government to facilitate the rehabilitation of declared mines to ensure they are safe, stable and sustainable for future use.

Declared coal mines located in the Latrobe Valley region include Hazelwood, Loy Yang and Yallourn.

The MLRA board comprises of six members that oversee the implementation of the Latrobe Valley Regional Rehabilitation Strategy (LVRRS), which was released in 2020 and aims to outline policy and provide guidance to progress mine rehabilitation planning.

Joining the MLRA board is Therese Ryan, who has commenced a five-year term as chairperson. She replaced Professor Rae Mackay who had held the position since June 2020.

Jon Crosbie has also been appointed as deputy chairperson for a five-year period, replacing Christine Trotman who had also held the role since June 2020.

“The transition to renewables brings many opportunities for the Latrobe Valley including transforming the coal-fired power stations and mine sites for new uses,” D’Ambrosio said.

“We thank all former and current MLRA board members for their contribution to establishing the organisation and progressing mine rehabilitation planning in the Latrobe Valley.”

The Victorian Government released the first amendment to the LVRRS in October 2023, which was designed to reflect the context for coal mine rehabilitation, building on water access guidance and providing more certainty on the rehabilitation approval pathway.

