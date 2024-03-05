New leader for 29Metals

Image: pikcha/shutterstock.com

29Metals has appointed James Palmer as its new chief executive officer (CEO), with Palmer commencing in the role on May 1.

The copper developer had been on the hunt for a new next managing director and CEO since last December, when it was revealed that Peter Albert would retire from his role on April 30, as part of the company’s new transition plan.

Palmer has more than 25 years’ experience across multiple commodities in various operational, technical, strategy and business development roles.

He joins 29Metals from BHP where he spent the past two decades in various leadership roles, most recently as BHP’s group performance and improvement officer.

“The board is delighted to appoint someone of James’ calibre and experience,” 29Metals chair of the board of directors Owen Hegarty said.

“James impressed us with his drive and energy, his deep operational and business improvement experience, and his track record of operational transformation and stakeholder engagement.

“The board extends our thanks to Peter, 29Metals’ foundation CEO, who has led 29Metals through its establishment, the IPO and the period since.”

Palmer said it was a privilege to step into this new role.

“The opportunity to take 29Metals forward to realise its vision – to be a leading ASX-listed copper-focused company, offering investors exposure to copper and other metals critical to the global energy transition – is compelling,” Palmer said.

“I am very much looking forward to working with the board and the team across the business to drive safety and performance to realise the clear potential of 29Metals’ assets and people.”

