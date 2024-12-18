New independent non-executive director joins Yancoal

Image: freebird7977/stock.adobe.com

Yancoal has appointed Peter Smith as an independent non-executive director, with the company’s board now comprising one executive director, three non-executive directors and three independent non-executive directors.

As independent non-executive director, Smith – who joined Yancoal on December 17 – is now chair of the company’s health, safety, environment and community committee and will be a member of the nomination and remuneration committee.

In these roles, Smith will utilise his experience across the gold, coal, metals and fertilisers sectors to provide guidance across Yancoal’s operations.

Smith’s previous roles include senior positions at Rio Tinto, Ensham Resources, Western Metals, Newcrest Mining and Kestrel Coal Resources. He currently sits on the boards of Evolution Mining and Iluka Resources.

“Mr Smith is a welcome addition to the Yancoal board; we anticipate his strong coal industry background and resource sector experience both in Australia and internationally will contribute directly to Yancoal’s future success,” Yancoal chairman Gang Ru said.

Smith is replacing Geoffrey William Raby, who had to step down from his role as independent non-executive director due to “his intention to devote more time to his other business engagements”.

Raby was first joined Yancoal as an independent non-executive director in June 2012. The company said Raby has “made a great contribution” during his 12-year tenure.

“The Yancoal board is very thankful for his many years of service as a director of Yancoal and as the chair of the health, safety, environment and community committee,” Yancoal said.

“Dr Raby played an important role in the growth and transformation of Yancoal; including its listing on the Australian Securities Exchange, the transformative Coal & Allied acquisition, and the dual listing on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

“The board extends its sincerest gratitude to Dr Raby for his invaluable service and extensive contributions to the company since joining the board.”

