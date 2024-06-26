New Hope non-executive director steps down

Image: ASDF/stock.adobe.com

New Hope Group non-executive director Todd James Barlow has resigned from the board, taking effect from June 30.

Barlow has been a non-executive director for New Hope since 2015, where he served as the chair of the nomination and remuneration committee and a member of both the sustainability committee and audit and risk committee.

“On behalf of the board and management team, I would like to thank Todd for his outstanding contributions and service to the company throughout his tenure,” New Hope chairman Robert Millner said.

Replacing Barlow is Brent Charles Albert Smith, who will join the board on July 1.

Smith is a senior finance and investments executive with over 20 years’ experience in working in leadership and management roles within the mining and energy sectors.

He is employed by Washington H. Soul Pattinson & Company and holds a Bachelor of Business from the University of Technology Sydney and a Graduate Diploma of Applied Finance and Investment from the Financial Services Institute of Australasia.

Smith will stand for election at New Hope’s annual general meeting in November.

“We welcome Brent and look forward to him joining the board,” Millner said.

“Brent’s depth of knowledge and experience will complement the skills and expertise of the current members of the board.”

Last month, it was revealed in New Hope’s March 2024 quarter report that its Bengalla mine in New South Wales had achieved a free on-board cash cost of $73.4 per tonne, a 7.8 per cent reduction from the previous quarter.

This was supported by some of the highest production and sales months in Bengalla’s operating history.

