New Hope increasing production across the board

Image: New Hope

New Hope delivered notable increases in both coal production and sales in the first half (H1) of the 2024–25 financial year (FY25).

The company’s December quarterly was underlined by a 32.9 per cent increase in saleable coal production in H1 FY25 compared with H1 FY24.

For the quarter, New Hope achieved a five per cent increase in run-of-mine (ROM) coal production, totalling 4.2 million tonnes (Mt), compared to the 4.04Mt delivered in the previous quarter.

This brings the year-to-date current ROM coal production to 8.278Mt, an increase of 56 per cent from the 5.3Mt produced in the same period last year.

New Hope’s saleable coal production remained steady at 2.7Mt and culminated in a substantial 33 per cent half-year increase (5.44Mt) in saleable coal production compared to the same period in 2024 (4.09Mt).

One of the standout performers for New Hope was the New Acland mine in Queensland. The operation saw a 52 per cent increase in saleable coal production to 729,000 tonnes, driven by higher volumes of ROM coal available for processing.

Coal sales at New Acland were up 89 per cent, reflecting the ramp-up in production and improved logistics capacity.

At the Bengalla mine in New South Wales, prime waste movement decreased by nine per cent, but ROM coal production remained strong at 2.6 million tonnes despite challenges from wet weather and scheduled equipment maintenance.

Bengalla also achieved a 15.9 per cent reduction in cash costs per tonne, helping boost overall productivity.

New Hope continued the construction of supporting infrastructure at Bengalla during the quarter, including the completion of a new coal handling preparation plant (CHPP) operations hub.

Civil works for a new CHPP access road and adjacent carpark commenced, while warehouse upgrades continued, predominantly on new undercover storage and automated parts carousels.