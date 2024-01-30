New financial lead for Ramelius

Image: pikcha/shutterstock.com

Darren Millman has been appointed as chief financial officer (CFO) for Ramelius Resources.

Millman will begin the role on May 1 2024, bringing with him over 25 years of experience in financial management, capital markets and the mining industry.

Previously, Millman has worked in various roles with Centerra Gold, Ivanhoe Australia and KPMG.

“The company is delighted to be able to attract someone of Darren’s calibre to the role of CFO,” Ramelius managing director Mark Zeptner said.

“Darren has significant global experience within the resources industry, and his expertise in financial management, capital markets, business development and investor relations will be invaluable as Ramelius continues to pursue its growth strategy.”

Millman said that he is looking forward to beginning his new role.

“I am excited to take on the role of CFO at Ramelius,” he said. “I look forward to joining the team and contributing to the continued growth of the company and creating value for all stakeholders.”

As Millman prepares to take on the title, Ben Ringrose has assumed the role of acting CFO. Ringrose has been with Ramelius for over six years.

In September last year, Ramelius acquired over 90 per cent of shares in Musgrave Minerals’ and saw a 28 per cent mineral resource increase at its Penny gold mine in WA.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.