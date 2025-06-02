New directors join Boss board

The Honeymoon uranium project. Image: Boss Energy

Boss Energy has appointed two experienced directors to enhance its board capability and boost its investment appeal as production and cashflow grow.

As of June 1, Joanne Palmer joined as a non-executive director and chair of the audit committee.

Palmer is a former partner at EY, where she led the firm’s financial accounting advisory services in Perth. Here, she focused on resources, providing external audit, technical accounting, regulatory advice and transaction support in mergers and acquisitions.

Palmer currently serves on the boards of ASX-200 company Karoon Energy and ASX-listed gold companies St Barbara and New Murchison Gold.

Caroline Keats has also joined the board as a non-executive director bringing 20 years of corporate and commercial experience, including nearly 15 years in Australian and international mining.

Keats previously managed the legal function at Paladin Energy during key phases of financing, sales agreements, and mine development in Africa.

Boss Energy has announced Bryn Jones will retire as non-executive director on June 2. Jones joined the board in 2019, having consulted at the Honeymoon uranium mine since 2016.

He led technical optimisation studies and delivered an enhanced feasibility study in 2021, positioning Boss to benefit from a strong uranium market.

“Boss has undergone a highly successful transition from project developer to uranium producer and the appointments of these outstanding directors reflect the company’s evolving needs, circumstances and outlook,” Boss chairman Wyatt Buck said.

“Boss continues to grow both as a global uranium producer and as an international investment destination. Joanne and Caroline bring the skills, experience and counsel which are vital in ensuring we meet the expectations of us and capitalise on the opportunities before us.”

