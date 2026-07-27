Core Lithium has recruited a director who was on the Sirius Resources executive team when Independence Group bought it, two months after Core restarted mining at its Finniss lithium mine on the Cox Peninsula southwest of Darwin in the Northern Territory.

“I am delighted to join the Core board and to chair the Audit Committee as Finniss returns to production. With a strong team already in place, I look forward to contributing as the board supports the Company through this next stage,” Core Lithium non-executive director Anna Neuling said.

Neuling started as an independent director on July 24. She ran corporate and commercial at Sirius through the changes that followed the Nova-Bollinger discovery.

She is lead independent non-executive director at mining services contractor MLG Oz and a non-executive director at explorer S2 Resources. She also chaired the audit and risk committee at gold miner Spartan Resources before it merged with Ramelius Resources.

Neuling’s first week on the board is Heath Hellewell’s last, with the non-executive director leaving at the end of the month after joining Core in 2014.

“With board renewal underway and funding in place for the Finniss project, it’s the right time to move on, knowing that the Company has a management team that has the experience to deliver the plan. I look forward to watching the further development of this long life project with keen interest,” Hellewell said.

Much of what the company has done in that time has come on his watch, a maiden mineral resource in 2017, a mineral lease in 2019 and first concentrate in 2023. He has since worked on the 2025 restart study and the $307 million funding package announced in March, and guided the resource and reserve work behind the BP33 underground project.

“Heath’s deep career experience in geology, mining operations and finance have served the Company well and he leaves with the teams thanks and gratitude as Core restarts production, underpinned by a long life resource that he has had a key role in developing,” Core Lithium chair Malcolm McComas said.

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