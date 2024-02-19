New director for Whitehaven

Image: Mongkolchon/stock.adobe.com

Whitehaven Coal has appointed Mick McCormack to its board of directors as a non-executive director.

McCormack has more than 40 years’ experience working in the energy and infrastructure industries in Australia, primarily within the oil and gas and renewable energy generation sectors.

He holds a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Applied Science (Surveying) from the University of Queensland, and a Graduate Diploma of Engineering from Monash University.

McCormack previously worked at AGL Energy for 15 years and APA Group for 20 years, including serving as APA Group’s managing director and chief executive officer for 15 years.

He is also an experienced independent non-executive director who is currently on the boards of companies such as Origin Energy, Austal and Central Petroleum.

“I’m looking forward to making a contribution to the board of Whitehaven and working with the management team through what is set to be an exciting period of growth for the company,” McCormack said.

Whitehaven Coal chair Mark Vaile welcomed McCormack to the company’s board.

“We are pleased to expand the board and welcome Mick, who is a seasoned leader at both executive and director levels,” Vaile said.

“We look forward to his contribution including drawing on his deep knowledge of the energy sector and industry experience.”

The director appointment comes as Whitehaven is preparing to finalise its acquisition of BHP’s Daunia and Blackwater mines by April.

