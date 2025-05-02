New D6 dozer boosts power and precision

Image: Caterpillar

Cat has levelled up with its new D6 dozer that boasts increased weight and power, automatic transmission and ground breaking technology.

The innovative D6 dozer features an improved frame design that brings a balanced ride with no additional counterweights, making it well-equipped to complete a variety of tasks, from first cut to final grade.

“Beyond the power and weight improvements, the next generation D6 dozer introduces a range of available technologies and assist features that reduce operator input and increase efficiency,” product application specialist for Cat dozers Leandro Amaral said.

The D6 dozer, the first next-generation design in this class, is designed to have a 14 per cent weight and 13 per cent horsepower advantage over Cat’s standard configuration D6T.

The D6 is set to advance power and efficiency with its fully automatic, four-speed power shift transmission with lock-up clutch (LUC).

Operators can seamlessly switch between different machine sizes with the next-generation cab design displaying common interface and controls with the Cat D5–D8 models.

With integrated rollover protective structure (ROPS) and falling object protective structure (FOPS), single-pane door glass and sliding windows, the D6 unlocks ultimate comfort and visibility.

Other core features include advanced cabin filtration, a sloped hood design, along with alignment of the exhaust and pre-cleaner to boost visibility to the front of the dozer, enhancing operating safety.

The next-generation Cat D6 dozer technologies make productivity and efficiency easier for operators at every level with its range of automated blade and steering functions.

