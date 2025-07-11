New CSIRO grants to unlock graphite mining research

Image: Litzy/stock.adobe.com

A new research and development grant program is targeting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the mining sector in the hope of enhancing the quality and sustainability of graphite production in Australia.

The CSIRO-managed $400,000 program is designed to kick-start Australian involvement in global battery supply chains.

Graphite is a key component in lithium-ion batteries, powering everything from smartphones to electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy storage systems.

CSIRO Principal Research Scientist Dr Adam Best said that while Australia holds significant natural graphite resources, it has so far had only limited impact on those global markets.

“This initiative comes at a crucial time,” he said. “As global supply chains face disruption, countries are looking to diversify their sources of critical minerals. Australia is well-positioned to become a key supplier of battery-grade graphite.”

Through the new program, eligible SMEs can for up to $50,000 per project. Successful applicants will be able to collaborate with CSIRO scientists and access world-class research facilities, including the organisation’s advanced characterisation labs that can assess the quality and potential of specific graphite resources.

Best said the goal is to develop innovative technologies and processes to position Australian companies as global leaders in graphite production.

Potential subject areas include graphite spheronisation and purification, electrochemical testing of natural graphite, recycling and reuse, and the development of sustainability enhancements.

The grant is part of the Federal Government’s Batteries Research and Development program, supported by the Critical Minerals Strategy and the National Battery Strategy.

“By bolstering domestic research and production, we can contribute to more resilient supply chains and unlock new economic opportunities,” Best said.