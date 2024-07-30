New critical minerals project marked ‘significant’

The Kimberley Region of Western Australia. Image: Reto Ammann/stock.adobe.com

Tivan has released a pre-feasibility study (PFS) for its Speewah fluorite project in Western Australia, marking it as “geo-strategically significant”.

The PFS for Speewah encompasses the works Tivan has undertaken since announcing the progression of the project in January 2024.

The decision to progress the project was catalysed by the inclusion of fluorite on the Critical Minerals List in December 2023.

The PFS found Speewah is expected to be a world class resource in size, grade and location, with over 10 years of mine life.

Described in the study as a ‘geo-strategically significant project’, Speewah is expected to become critical to supply chains in Asia.

This is supported by Tivan’s strategic alliance with Japan-based Sumitomo Corporation to develop the project as a joint venture.

“The Speewah fluorite project shapes as one of the most important resources projects in Australia,” Tivan executive chair Grant Wilson said.

“The project has a strategic opportunity to supply the global semiconductor industry, in which Australia is currently a bystander.

In Asia, the project has a credible opportunity to strengthen the resilience of key supply chains, including for electric vehicles, by producing a feedstock where structural scarcity is increasingly evident in China.”

Tivan anticipates the project will have positive economic and social impacts in the East Kimberley region where it is situated, including plans for a renewable power supply from Ord River Hydro.

“The Speewah fluorite project will also mark the start of Tivan’s journey to inspire durable change in ensuring that Australia’s sovereign endowments are developed for the benefit of all,” Wilson said.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.