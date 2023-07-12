New critical minerals processor scales up

The Queensland Government has awarded a $21 million Industry Partnership Program grant to Alpha HPA to further develop the Gladstone critical minerals processor.

Alpha HPA will begin the second stage of development for the plant which is set to create over 115 jobs and a stronger supply chain link between the production of critical minerals and the manufacturing.

The funding was announced after acting Queensland Premier Steven Miles and Gladstone Member of Parliament Glenn Butcher inspected stage one of the project.

“Investments like Alpha HPA’s are growing Queensland’s critical minerals processing capability and ensuring new industries have the materials to deliver safe, sustainable, high performing products to market,” Miles said.

“The Queensland Government’s Industry Partnership Program is one way we are supporting the growth of companies like Alpha HPA in priority industry sectors.

“In 2021, Alpha HPA chose Queensland as the home for this exciting project, fast forward to today and the company can now move ahead to Stage 2 and plan for full-scale production thanks to assistance from the Queensland Government.”

The project commercialises production of high purity alumina (HPA) and related HPA precursor products in Gladstone using Alpha HPA’s solvent extraction and refining technology.

“Alpha HPA is delighted to receive this financial support for the HPA First Project from the Queensland Government,” Alpha HPA managing director Rimas Kairaitis said.

“We welcome the state’s recognition of opportunities in the production and processing of critical minerals for new-economy products.

“Assistance through the Government’s Industry Partnership Program for the HPA First project builds further momentum for the project and further growth of local supply chains.

“In 2021 we signed the Central Queensland Statement of Cooperation with the Queensland Government, this commitment provided certainty for established and new industries in the Gladstone region to contribute to the goal of net zero emissions manufacturing.”