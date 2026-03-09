New CRC targets Australia’s critical minerals refining capability

Image: BJP7images / atock.adobe.com

The Federal Government will provide $53 million in funding to support a new research centre aimed at developing Australia’s critical minerals refining sector.

Under the Cooperative Research Centres (CRC) program, the Critical Metals for Critical Industries (CMCI) CRC has been awarded the funding to develop and commercialise new critical minerals refining technologies.

The CMCI CRC will focus its research on high-value minerals, breakthrough technologies and sustainable refining methods, aiming to create new job and export opportunities while lifting Australia’s processing capacity.

The CMCI CRC builds on significant Federal Government investment in critical minerals research and development, including the Australian Critical Minerals Research and Development Hub, which brings together expertise from CSIRO, ANSTO and Geoscience Australia.

The CMCI CRC will bring together 62 partners, including 43 Australian businesses, 11 research organisations and four peak industry bodies, contributing a further $185 million to the initiative.

Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Madeleine King said the CMCI CRC will make a valuable contribution to building sovereign capabilities in critical minerals processing.

“Australia is at the forefront of global efforts to diversify supply chains for critical minerals and rare earths, and the materials the world will increasingly need for clean energy, defence and medical technology,” King said.

“The CMCI CRC will bring together industry, government and key research institutions, including the University of Western Australia, Curtin University, Macquarie University and Swinburne University, to further develop and commercialise technology for critical minerals refining,” she said.

Minister for Industry and Innovation and Minister for Science Tim Ayres said the next chapter of mineral refining requires new technologies, new industrial capabilities and new partnerships.

“The CMCI CRC builds on a proud tradition of Australian cooperative research and development to make sure Australia has the good jobs, resilient supply chains and high-quality manufacturing firms needed to tackle national challenges,” Ayres said.

“Securing the future of critical minerals for our critical industries is how we realise the economic, social and environmental benefits of a Future Made in Australia, with more solar panels, wind turbines and defence equipment produced onshore.”

In addition to Federal Government support, the CMCI CRC has received substantial funding contributions from the private sector, including the Rozetta Institute, a not-for-profit science and technology research fund, and global mining research organisation Mining3.

CMCI CRC chair Dr Jacqui Coombes said the announcement marks an important step in building Australia’s capacity to capture more value from its world-class mineral resources.

“Australia’s opportunity lies not only in the resources we have, but in the innovation and collaboration that allow us to refine and manufacture high-value materials here at home,” Dr Coombes said.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.