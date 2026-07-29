Ore production at the Never Never underground mine in Western Australia more than doubled to 115,000 tonnes in the June quarter, with grades rising to 5.95 grams per tonne (g/t) as Dalgaranga completed its first full quarter supplying Ramelius Resources’ Mt Magnet processing hub.

The ramp-up contributed to group gold production of 53,466 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of $1973 per ounce, taking Ramelius’ 2025–26 output to 192,182 ounces, marking a sixth consecutive year in which the miner met its production guidance.

Ramelius managing director Mark Zeptner said the quarter closed out another year of reliable delivery, commending Never Never’s June-quarter result, which compared with 49,000 tonnes mined at 3.49g/t in the previous quarter.

The volume processed at Mt Magnet also climbed from 8000 tonnes to 146,000 tonnes at 5.37g/t, with daily metallurgical recoveries of 82–84 per cent exceeding the 81 per cent assumed before the processing plant upgrade.

Underground development advanced by 1754m during the quarter, up four per cent, while a new pump station was commissioned. A further 25,000 tonnes of underground ore grading 4.35g/t remained stockpiled for processing at the end of June.

“The Mt Magnet hub processed its first full Quarter of Never Never mine ore, processing 146kt ore at a grade of 5.37g/t,” Zeptner said.

“The Never Never underground mine, once at targeted production of 1Mt per annum, with grades in excess of 7g/t, will transform the Mt Magnet hub to Tier 1 status.

“With our ongoing exploration success, we are confident that there is upside to our current mine plans as we continue the journey to plus-500,000 ounces by FY30.”

Across the wider Mt Magnet hub, the processing plant handled 515,000 tonnes at 3.59g/t and recovered 55,304 ounces at a recovery rate of 92.9 per cent.

Higher throughput and grades contributed to an improvement from the March quarter, which was affected by a planned mill shutdown and weather-related haul-road closures.

The Penny underground mine delivered 66,000 tonnes at 8.52g/t, a 35 per cent increase in grade quarter-on-quarter. Mt Magnet processed 69,000 tonnes of Penny ore at 8.08g/t for 17,819 recovered ounces.

At Galaxy, underground ore production increased 37 per cent to 213,000 tonnes at 2.22g/t, containing 15,241 ounces, while the Cue site produced 172,000 tonnes at 1.31g/t, with higher-grade Dalgaranga material prioritised for haulage to Mt Magnet.

Ramelius achieved a full-year AISC of $1983 per ounce, or $1840 per ounce when excluding a $143-per-ounce accounting adjustment caused by Never Never reaching commercial production earlier than expected.

The miner generated $138.3 million in underlying free cash flow during the quarter and $393.3 million across the financial year, ending June with $649.6 million in cash and gold.

Work is continuing on the Mt Magnet plant expansion, which is designed to lift capacity from 1.9 million tonnes per annum to 4.3 million tonnes by 2027–28.

Ramelius also said that site mobilisation for Stage 1 is scheduled for the September quarter, while an engineering, procurement and construction contract for the new 3Mtpa circuit is targeted to be awarded during the same period.

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