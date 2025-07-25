NESCAFÉ and R U OK?: Brewing workplace connection

Image: Nestlé Professional

At the heart of every Aussie workplace lies connection… and coffee. It’s in those spontaneous shared moments over a cuppa with a colleague that genuine bonds form and a supportive culture thrives.

That’s why NESCAFÉ in Nestlé Professional has partnered with the public health promotion charity, R U OK?, as its official ‘cuppa’ partner.

Throughout this three-year partnership, NESCAFÉ is encouraging Australians to connect with their family, friends and workmates over a coffee, using these moments of connection to ask the question, ‘are you okay?’.

According to the charity, those who reported having more frequent R U OK? conversations were significantly more likely to feel a sense of belonging and comfortable with their wellbeing, compared to those having fewer chats.

Whether it’s in the office kitchen, the staff breakroom or on the work site, R U OK? and NESCAFÉ are actively bringing Australian workers together over a cuppa. In the time it takes to share a coffee, you can start a meaningful conversation that can make a world of difference.

Nestlé Smithtown joins Convoy and makes every sip count

As a cornerstone of the partnership, NESCAFÉ in Nestlé Professional proudly supports the R U OK? Conversation Convoy, a purposeful initiative which travels to regional communities around the country, helping Australians understand the important role they can play in looking out for their friends, family, and colleagues.

The R U OK? Conversation Convoy recently made a special stop at the Nestlé Smithtown Factory, where factory workers and office staff embraced the opportunity to connect.

The atmosphere was one of genuine camaraderie and positive workplace vibes, as workers gathered to chat about wellbeing over a cup of NESCAFÉ coffee – with over 40 check-in chats and over 40 cups of coffee brewed.

The R U OK? team was on hand providing invaluable resources and practical advice, helping the Smithtown crew feel safe and comfortable having these meaningful conversations. The afternoon showcased how easily these important check-ins can be integrated into the workday.

NESCAFÉ Blend 43: Brewing workplace vibes since 1997

Nestlé Professional has a long and proud legacy of bringing Australians together.

The company knows that coffee sits at the heart of a strong workplace culture, which is why it’s been proudly brewing positive connections in Australian workplaces since 1997.

NESCAFÉ Blend 43, made with Aussie community spirit and proudly roasted and blended at our Gympie factory in regional Queensland, embodies this commitment to local connection.

NESCAFÉ in Nestlé Professional’s partnership with R U OK? reinforces that checking in with a workmate isn’t just for a specific day; it can happen any day.

Nestlé Professional invites you to share a cup of NESCAFÉ Blend 43 with a colleague today and ask, ‘are you okay?’.

For more information on the NESCAFÉ and R U OK? partnership and the Conversation Convoy, visit the Nestlé Professional website.