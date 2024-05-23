Neousys NRU-52S+: advanced edge AI computing for enhanced mining operations

The Neousys NRU-52S+. Image: Backplane

Backplane Systems Technology is pleased to present Neousys NRU-52S+.

The Neousys NRU-52S+ is an exceptional solution for the mining industry, providing rugged, fanless edge AI computing with robust video analytics capabilities.

This powerful device, powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX or Xavier NX systems on module (SoM), leverages NVIDIA Ampere GPUs, CUDA cores, Tensor cores, and NVDLA to deliver up to 100 tera operations per second (TOPS) for real-time inference.

Such high performance is essential for the demanding conditions of mining operations.

The NRU-52S+ is power-efficient, capable of decoding up to 18 streams of 1080p video at 30 frames per second (FPS) while consuming only 25W. This makes it ideal for mining applications where power sources may be limited.

Its industrial-grade thermal design ensures reliable performance in harsh environments typical of mining sites, such as extreme temperatures and dusty conditions.

Equipped with four IEEE 802.3bt PoE++ ports, each supplying up to 90-watt to IP or PTZ cameras, the NRU-52S+ supports artificial intelligence-based (AI) detection, tracking, and recognition. This is particularly beneficial for enhancing safety and monitoring operations in mines.

Its flexible expansion options, including mPCIe sockets for NVMe storage, WiFi, GNSS, or V2X modules, and an M.2 B key for 4G LTE or 5G NR modules, ensure it can adapt to various connectivity needs in the field.

The NRU-52S+ integrates PoE++ connectivity, high-performance inference capabilities, and NVIDIA AI JetPack toolkits, making it ideal for real-time video analytics in mining applications.

Its rugged design, featuring -25°C to 70°C fanless operation, wide-range DC input, ignition control, and 4G/5G connectivity, ensures it can withstand the challenging conditions of mining environments.

The Neousys NRU-52S+ is a premier choice for the mining industry, delivering rugged durability, advanced AI processing, and versatile connectivity, essential for improving operational efficiency, safety, and real-time data analytics in mining operations.

