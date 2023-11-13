Resources, Whitepapers

Navigating ESG principals within Australian mining

Sustainability has evolved from a secondary consideration to a vital determinant for survival within the Australian mining sector. The pillars of Environmental, Social and Governance, now stand as non-negotiable standards, removing all traces of ambiguity.

Avetta’s e-Book, “Understanding the opportunities and risks of ESG in Australian Mining,” explores key insights into the impact of ESG on the sector, addressing critical questions:

  • How do ESG factors influence mining operations?
  • Why is the ‘S’ in ESG essential for a smooth transition to net-zero emissions?
  • Challenges and opportunities in mining talent acquisition.
  • Technology’s role in shaping ESG dynamics in mining.

For a deeper understanding of ESG’s significance in Australian mining, access the report by filling out the form below.

 

