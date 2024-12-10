Navarre Minerals debuts new name

Image: Marina Kryuchina/shutterstock.com

Aureka has been decided as the new name for Navarre Minerals, a gold exploration company with projects across Victoria.

The new name fuses gold’s chemical symbol ‘Au’ with ‘Eureka’, a Greek word people yell out when they find or discover something. Aureka said the name also honours Victoria’s rich gold heritage while reflecting its renewed focus on the precious metal.

“This rebrand is the culmination of a transformative journey for the company, marking an exciting new chapter built on a foundation of resilience, progress, and potential,” Aureka said.

The name change follows Aureka appointing new executives to its management team, undergoing a successful $6 million recapitalisation, and resuming trading on the ASX in November – all in a bid to capitalise on the strong gold price. Aureka has been trading on the ASX under the ‘AKA’ ticker since December 6.

The company currently has two advanced gold projects across northwest Victoria: Stawell Corridor and Tandarra; and two early exploration gold projects: St Arnaud, and Jubilee.

Aureka has commenced a 7000m exploration drilling campaign that started at Stawell Corridor, its flagship gold project. The program was designed to advance the company’s key projects to the next stage over the next 12–15 months.

Aureka said the proximity of Stawell Corridor to its other projects allows it to relocate drill rigs to the St Arnaud gold project and the Jubilee gold project between drilling at the Irvine gold project to ensure a continuous drill program.

“These achievements have reinvigorated the company, enabling us to refocus on our core purpose of sharing value and enriching lives and sets up a strong platform as the new continuous exploration program gets underway,” Aureka said.

