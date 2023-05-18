National Jet Express touches down in Queensland

National Jet Express (NJE) has signed a long-term contract to provide services for BHP Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA) in Queensland.

The agreement will see NJE provide two Dash 8-Q400NGs for Queensland, and establish a new operational base in Brisbane to support the expansion.

“We are humbled to have been selected by BMA, one of the world’s most respected mining operators,” NJE chief executive officer and managing director Chris Hine said.

“Its confidence in us is an endorsement of NJE’s position as a premium regional air service provider to the mining and resources industry.”

“We are happy to announce that we are now officially open for mining and resources business in Queensland. NJE will be operating a fleet of modern Dash 8-Q400NG ‘Next Generation’ aircraft, offering jet-like speeds while consuming 50 per cent less fuel and emitting lower levels of carbon.”

NJE is a part of the Rex Group, the biggest regional operator of regular passenger transport services in regional and rural Queensland.

The expansive network will allow NJE to provide transport solutions to miners in all corners of the state.