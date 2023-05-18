National Jet Express touches down in Queensland

National Jet Express (NJE) has signed a long-term contract to provide services for BHP Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA) in Queensland.
The agreement will see NJE provide two Dash 8-Q400NGs for Queensland, and establish a new operational base in Brisbane to support the expansion.
“We are humbled to have been selected by BMA, one of the world’s most respected mining operators,” NJE chief executive officer and managing director Chris Hine said.
“Its confidence in us is an endorsement of NJE’s position as a premium regional air service provider to the mining and resources industry.”
“We are happy to announce that we are now officially open for mining and resources business in Queensland. NJE will be operating a fleet of modern Dash 8-Q400NG ‘Next Generation’ aircraft, offering jet-like speeds while consuming 50 per cent less fuel and emitting lower levels of carbon.”
NJE is a part of the Rex Group, the biggest regional operator of regular passenger transport services in regional and rural Queensland.
The expansive network will allow NJE to provide transport solutions to miners in all corners of the state.
“Many mining operators in Queensland have been reaching out to the Rex Group since its purchase of NJE in October last year, eager for Rex to replicate its hallmark standards of reliability, professionalism and safety into mining markets,” Hine said.
“I see so much pent-up demand in Queensland for a premium mining and resources air service provider and the Rex Group will continue procuring additional Dash 8-Q400NGs to meet this need. We are also open to introducing the Embraer E190 jets in Queensland as we already have a large fleet of these on the West Coast.
“NJE’s ability to start operations on 1 July 2023 shows the speed with which the Rex Group is able to respond to the often-urgent demands of the resources sector, whilst maintaining our absolute commitment to safety and on-time performance.”