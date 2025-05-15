National Group’s Matthew Manns on the fast-track to a new role

A maintenance superintendent is responsible for the maintenance of key plant and machinery on a mine site. Image: National Group

Matthew Manns’ growth journey is just one of the success stories at leading mining services company National Group.

Matthew Manns has added many strings to his professional bow during his time at National Group.

A diesel mechanic by trade, Manns has taken on leadership responsibilities with gusto, elevating himself to become the maintenance superintendent at BHP Mitsubishi Alliance’s (BMA) Peak Downs coal mine in Queensland.

This was after serving in a variety of roles, including leading-hand supervisor, short-term maintenance planner, maintenance supervisor, and senior maintenance supervisor across National Group’s BMA contracts throughout the Bowen Basin.

Manns joined National Group in 2017 after hearing good things about the company from a previous colleague. And he hasn’t looked back since.

“We have a large fleet of dry-hire assets currently working at Peak Downs, and I oversee the maintenance of the entire fleet,” Manns told Australian Mining.

“I’ve been with National Group for eight years now. I understand how the company operates, but before taking on the superintendent position I took time to sit back and see how these things roll out, and whether the position was for me.

“The position presented itself 12 months ago, and after taking time and gaining exposure to various parts of the business, I took it with both hands.”

Manns said spending time as a short-term maintenance planner helped him gain a grasp of the operational intricacies workers face on a daily basis.

“Earlier in my National Group career, I figured if I can’t give people direction on how machines are supposed to be maintained, I could learn about planning,” he said.

“Planning is a really important role because you get a taste of how and what the clients expect from maintenance and how mines are planned.

“When you’re managing an asset fleet, your deliverance, AVs (availabilities) and KPIs all stem from your maintenance planning. The planning position saw me tasked with the maintenance scheduling of machines across several sites.”

Manns felt it was important that he intimately understand the scope of his planning role before moving to another position. There were opportunities available for him to progress, but he never felt rushed by National Group, and was eager to bed down his skills. This provided the foundation for him to become a superintendent – one of the most senior positions on a mine site.

During his time at National Group, Manns has appreciated the journey from being a hands-on diesel mechanic to becoming a company role model.

“I’ve had the opportunity to really grow my management skills,” he said. “I’ve learned that not only do you have to manage machines, but you’ve got to manage people, and if you can’t find the balance between both you won’t have much success.

“I’m grateful that I did the maintenance planning role, because managing such a large fleet of machines, the next step was to manage people along with that.”

Manns has not only shown internal leadership but also external leadership when engaging with National Group clients.

“Alongside my internal responsibilities, I’ve also had direct contact with the client, where I’m at the forefront of meeting deliverables and expectations,” he said.

“National Group always aspires to go above and beyond for its clients, which has provided me and my team a good challenge to maintain, and even exceed, the desired standard.”

Through growing responsibility and National Group’s continued expansion, Manns is only getting busier, something that is motivating him more than ever.

“My role is getting busier, but as time passes, I’m learning and the processes are there, so it’s not as if you feel the weight of the world on you,” he said.

“The support is always there as well. If I have any queries or troubles, I can always get the help I need at National Group.”

For those who are eager to progress, National Group always prioritises growth opportunities.

“For those who want to excel, the opportunities are always there,” he said. “Not everyone wants to be a leader, not everyone wants to have a succession plan. But if you’re up for it, the options are there.

“National Group is rapidly growing, so for people who want to be leaders, whether it be in administration or on-site, the pathway is there. That’s one of the biggest drawcards about this company.

“You don’t necessarily have to be boxed into one department. There’s always room to advance and we’re always offering people the opportunity to upskill. As an evolving company, it’s really important for us to keep our people.”

The way National Group is structured means employees have a direct line of communication to chief executive officer and company founder Mark Ackroyd.

“For the size of National Group, you wouldn’t expect to have direct interaction with the director,” Manns said.

“Mark is always available for a call, whether it be for business or general chit chat, which was another drawcard for me. Having the knowledge that the company director is always there, always involved, puts you at ease.

“You don’t get that a lot. For a company of this size, you typically need to go through a chain of command.”

Ackroyd prioritises building relationships with National Group employees, which in turn embeds trust throughout the company.

“Mark puts a lot of trust in his people, and with that comes the respect to make the right decisions for National Group,” Manns said.

“Mark was on the interview panel when I took the position at Peak Downs, which shows the commitment he has for his people. He wanted to meet me and see if I’d be a good fit for the business first-hand.

“Above all, he’s just a really good people person.”

When asked what his next step might be, Manns said he still has a lot to learn in his current role but is always open to new opportunities.

“I’m optimistic, but I’m also a realist,” he said. “Twelve months in, I’ve still got so much to learn, especially for an evolving business, and especially the project we have at Peak Downs that’s growing very quickly.

“When considering my future, I’m happy with what I’m doing right now but you never know where it might lead. Before I advance again though, I really want to know what I’m doing first.

“It’s always been my career strategy. I started as a fitter, so I was a fitter, then I went to planning, so I was a planner. You’ve got to really sit in the seat for a few years, understand it, before you’re then ready to move to the next step.”

Once he has proven himself as a superintendent, Manns said the next step could see him explore project management.

“If National Group was to win a new contract, for example, project managing would see me go in, set up the project, and get the platform going,” he said. “You deal directly with the client as well, so there is a fair bit of responsibility involved.”

First and foremost, Manns loves his job, which has enabled him to express his capabilities and skills for the betterment of National Group.

And with the mining services company on a rapid growth trajectory, the sky’s the limit for Manns’ career.

This feature appeared in the May 2025 issue of Australian Mining.