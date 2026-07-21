As mining operators look for tighter operational control and greater accountability across their sites, MyEasyAction will showcase at QME 2026 how its digital tracking and enterprise architecture services are helping projects build a more reliable, connected foundation.

MyEasyAction is focused on one goal: helping heavy industry operate with greater digital discipline, reliability, and efficiency.

At QME, the company is highlighting how its Mobile Object tracking System – MOTS – platform enterprise architecture capability are supporting mining operations as they push for higher performance and tighter operational control.

Developed for the realities of field work, MOTS delivers real-time visibility of tools, users and consumables across a site. By reducing loss, improving utilisation, and strengthening accountability, it gives operations the confidence that critical equipment is where it should be, and ready when needed.

In high-pressure mining environments, that clarity directly supports productivity and uptime. MyEasyAction also works with organisations at the earliest stages of major project development.

Using the ISA-95 framework, its enterprise architecture services align IM/IT/OT systems across opportunity, concept, pre-feasibility, and feasibility phases, helping projects establish a scalable, integrated digital foundation from day one.

Visitors at QME can see MOTS in action, explore how real-time tracking improves operational reliability, and speak with specialists about building future-ready digital capability.

With experience supporting multinational clients, MyEasyAction is a trusted technology partner for modern mining projects.

Booth: A326

For more information, visit myeasyaction.com