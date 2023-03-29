“My jaw dropped”: A $240,000 golden nugget

A Victorian gold prospector searching for gold between Bendigo, Ballarat, and St Arnaud has stumbled on a 2.6kg nugget of gold and quartz valued at $240,000.

As reported by the ABC, the unnamed prospector initially thought his find would be worth about $10,000, but Geelong-based gold valuator Lucky Strike quickly corrected this.

Darren Kamp, owner of Lucky Strike, told the ABC that his “jaw nearly hit the floor” when he was asked to evaluate the find.

“He said, ‘I’ve got something to show you.’ He pulled the rock out of his backpack and as he dropped it in my hand, he said, ‘Do you think there’s $10,000 worth in there?’,” Kamp said.