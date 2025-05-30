Murchison on-track for first gold

Image: Phawat/stock.adobe.com

Meeka Metals is on-track to commission its refurbished processing plant at the Murchison gold project in June 2025, with first gold production expected shortly after.

Process plant expansion works are nearing completion, with the plant already energised following the installation and commissioning of a new power station in May.

Open pit mining continues at St Anne’s North and Turnberry Central, with ore stockpiles building ahead of plant commissioning.

Meeka managing director Tim Davidson said the company has also completed an expansion of its accommodation village to support increased mining activity.

“With the expansion of the oxide open pits and bringing forward of the underground mines, we made the decision to expand the accommodation village,” Davidson said.

“This expansion has now been completed, bringing capacity to 160 rooms and allowing us to operate the open pits and underground mines concurrently, getting more high-grade ore to the mill sooner. (This is) important in the context of grade streaming, processing flexibility and further expansion of processing capacity.”

The accommodation village upgrade, which began in April, was completed in May 2025, adding 24 ensuite rooms.

Meeka also finalised the installation of a new administration complex and underground change house. These facilities will support the underground mining team currently being onboarded.

At the Andy Well underground mine, establishment works are nearing completion. Power and services have been connected, and Stage 1 primary ventilation has been installed. Ore drive development is scheduled to begin mid-2025.

Recruitment of skilled personnel is nearly complete. Processing and maintenance teams joined in May, while onboarding of underground mining staff under Meeka’s owner-operator model will continue into June.

Meeka is aiming to accelerate production by operating open pit and underground activities simultaneously, increasing high-grade ore throughput to the mill.

