Multi-billion-dollar copper boom for Queensland

Mt Isa, Queensland.

Queensland’s north-west copper sector is undergoing major development, with the State Government declaring the proposed $2.3 billion Eva copper mine a large resource project.

Queensland Deputy Premier and Minister for State Development, Infrastructure and Planning Jarrod Bleijie also extended the prescribed project declaration for the Eva mine, effectively streamlining the site’s assessment and approval pathways.

Located 75km north of Cloncurry and 95km north-east of Mount Isa, the Eva project, proposed by Harmony Gold Mining Company, is expected to produce an average of 60,000 tonnes of copper and 19,000 troy ounces of gold annually over a 15-year mine life.

“Eva Copper has the potential to be Queensland’s biggest copper mine, and we want to ensure the communities closest to the project share directly in its success,” Bleijie said.

“Declaring Eva Copper a large resource project strengthens local employment opportunities, supports regional businesses and ensures long-term benefits for Mount Isa and Cloncurry.

“Extending the Prescribed Project declaration gives proponents greater certainty and allows the Coordinator-General to continue streamlining approvals so projects can move forward responsibly and efficiently.”

Harmony Gold announced in November 2025 the completion of feasibility studies and the approval of a final investment decision. A month later, it announced Metso as its key supplier for on-site equipment.

The prescribed project allows the state coordinator general Gerard Coggan an additional two years, until March 2028, to continue providing coordinated support and fast-tracking approvals to keep the Eva project moving.

Eva Copper is expected to generate up to 1000 construction jobs and 450 ongoing operational roles, delivering a “major boost” to the north-west sector’s workforce and economy.

Mount Isa’s metallurgical sector will also benefit, with Eva’s concentrate to be processed locally at Glencore’s Mount Isa copper smelter, supporting existing industrial capability in the region.

Coggan said he was pleased to make the determination to list Eva as a large resource project under the Strong and Sustainable Resource Communities (SSRC) Act 2017.

“My decision triggers the potential for real long-term benefits for local workers in the Mount Isa and Cloncurry communities, and ensures they will be included in the mine’s operational workforce,” he said.

“The decisions announced today show the Queensland Government is making sure Eva Copper can benefit local communities as well as generate significant revenue for the state.”

Holding the proposal reins, Harmony Gold chief development officer Johannes Van Heerden said the company welcomes the State Government’s decision.

“As a Tier 1 mining jurisdiction, Queensland offers coordination support and a stable regulatory framework that has helped Eva Copper move forward through planning and into construction with certainty,” Van Heerden said.

“Harmony is a responsible investor, and we want to deliver long-lasting benefits to Cloncurry, Mount Isa and the region through local jobs, local business opportunities and community investment.

“Our approach, which is already making a positive impact in the early stages of the project, aligns with the SSRC framework, and we welcome the listing as a large resource project.”

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