Coal-fired power station closure delayed

The Muja C Power Station’s Unit 6 closure has been delayed by six months to April 2025 from its previous date of October 2024.

With the closure delay, the Western Australian located Muja Power Station’s Unit 6 will be placed on reserve outage mode from October 1 2024 to April 1 2025.

During this time, the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) will be able to request, within three days notice, for Unit 6 to be available for significant peak demand events such as during the months of summer.

This is in line with updated forecasts from the AEMO, which said that the expected increase in demand over the next decade will be driven by an increased use of electrical appliances and vehicles, on top of rising industrial demand.

It is said that this closure delay will not impact the the WA Government’s planned transition to retire all its coal-fired power stations by 2030 and to meet its net-zero emissions target by 2050, as the Muja and Collie power stations are scheduled to close in 2027 and 2029.

As reported by the ABC, the 2023 report from the AEMO is the first time it has given a forecast that considers WA’s commitment to transitioning away from coal-fired energy.

The report also said that WA may face electricity blackouts as early as 2025 unless the State fills a forecast shortfall in energy supply.

“Putting Unit 6 at Muja in reserve outage mode will allow us to call on the unit, if needed, during periods of high demand,” WA Minister for Energy Bill Johnston said.

“Western Australia has the most remote stand-alone energy system in the world and the supply of reliable electricity to residents is the highest priority. This will have minimal impact on Synergy staff and contractors working at Muja Power Station, where around five staff will be affected.”

The AEMO is calling for vital investment in the State’s generation, transmission and storage systems to compensate for the forecasted shortfall.

“What we really need is investment to make sure that we don’t have (a problem) keeping the lights on into the future,” AEMO WA managing director Kate Ryan told the ABC.