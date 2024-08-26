Mt Isa a winner for Hammer

Image: aerogondo/stock.adobe.com

Hammer Metals has announced an extensive, high-grade copper-gold anomaly has been identified at its Tourist Zone within the Mt Isa project in Queensland.

Hammer conducted soil surveys extending to the south of the known mineralisation and previous drilling, with soils reporting higher grades of anomalism than the previously drilled anomaly.

Hammer managing director Daniel Thomas said the program continued to generate high-quality targets for the company.

“These trends are highly anomalous and are supported by our geological reconnaissance which has identified mineralisation on surface,” he said.

“These prospects have never been drilled before and offer potential for further discoveries on our 100 per cent-owned Mount Isa project.

“Hammer has been systematically identifying untested trends and anomalies within our extensive tenement position for further investigation by soil sampling and geological reconnaissance.

“The exciting results emerging from Hammer’s initial work at Kalman and Tourist Zone are very pleasing and highlight the untapped potential of this project for further discoveries.”

Hammer’s various tenements cover approximately 3000 square kilometres in Mt Isa region.

While the majority of Hammer’s tenements are 100 per cent owned by the company, it is currently progressing the Jubilee deposit as a joint venture with Glencore.

