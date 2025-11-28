Moxa’s AI-ready industrial PC for mining sites

Moxa's RKP C220 family. Image: Moxa

Moxa has introduced its first artificial intelligence (AI)-ready Rackmount x86 industrial personal computer (IPC), with the RKP-C220 Series geared to tackle the ever-changing operational capacities of the mining sector.

AI-ready by design

The RKP-C220 Series comes with an x16 Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCIe) slot that supports full-length discrete graphics processing unit (GPU) cards for “AI-accelerated performance”.

Moxa added that with a robust fanless thermal design, a high-performance processor, and comprehensive input and output expansion options, this enables the RKP-C220 to drive “optimal performance” from distributed devices.

The head of x86 IPC business at Moxa Jonas Chen said that in a complex industrial internet of things (IIoT) environment, the ability to support large quantities of data analysis “hinges” on reliable edge device infrastructure.

“The RKP-C220 Series is designed to meet these requirements with the capability to power your Edge AI, enabling you to build intelligent IIoT applications with complete peace of mind,” he said.

Meeting mining’s data demands

Citing a February Markets and Markets report, Moxa said that AI technology is driving the demand for decentralised data processing and real-time decision-making solutions.

It added that through its product’s elimination of latency, AI, at the industrial edge, enables live data analysis and autonomous deliberation, which then leads to “enhanced” operational efficiency, speed, precision, and scalability.

Moving just beyond the horizon of technicalities, these new parameters allow on-site centralised computing, allowing users to process data almost immediately to a large capacity, without needing to send it back to a command centre.

RKP-C220, Moxa said, passed the Intel edge system qualification (Intel ESQ) test using the AI language model for the Metro device qualification test.

This therefore validates RKP-C220’s ability to run demanding AI language models with high performance, enabling “rapid development” of AI applications.

Its processing power is another crucial factor of the series’ capabilities, with that fan-less rackmount IPC including a wide operating temperature range and is built around a 13th Gen Intel Core processor.

This processor is also geared up to 24 cores and 32 threads, ensuring smooth execution of any intense workloads.

Rugged performance in tough environments

According to Moxa, this gives RKP-C220 the ability to provide comprehensive storage flexibility for versatile data management by supporting two 2.5-inch solid state drive (SSD) slots and three high-speed M.2 storage slots with two sets of Intel RST RAID 0/1.

To add, the RKP-C220 comes with a wide range of connectivity options, including up to eight local area network (LAN) ports, 10 serial ports, and two CAN ports.

This enables “seamless integration” with diverse field devices and data transmission across complex networks.

With AI adoption accelerating across Australia’s mining sector, the RKP-C220 arrives as a timely solution for operators seeking dependable, on-site computing power.

By pairing rugged design with AI-ready performance, Moxa’s new IPC stands ready to support the industry’s next wave of autonomous, data-driven capability.