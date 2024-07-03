Moxa speeds up data transformation

Image: Moxa

Industrial digital transformation drives extensive deployment of internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled technologies, requiring high-bandwidth networks offering low latency and higher data transfer speeds.

Moxa announced its new MRX Series Layer 3 rackmount ethernet switches that support 64 ports with up to 16 ports of 10 gigabits per second (GbE) speed to accelerate data aggregation for industrial applications such as real-time video surveillance in mine sites, and help users build high-bandwidth network infrastructure to realise IT/OT convergence with the EDS-4000/G4000 Series Layer 2 DIN-rail Ethernet switches supporting 2.5GbE uplink options.

Industry-leading Layer 3 rackmount ethernet switches for high-bandwidth industrial networks

The rising number of connected devices and increasing adoption of data-intensive applications like video data transmission are boosting the requirement for high-bandwidth networks.

Video surveillance and artificial intelligence (AI)-oriented applications with ultra-high definition (UHD) videos are examples of these demands.

Furthermore, the analytic needs for more intelligent applications for business innovation also make the MRX-Q4064/G4064 Series ideal ethernet switches for handling high-bandwidth transmission requirements.

“Although there are many high port density, high-bandwidth commercial ethernet switches on the market, they seldom are tailored for industrial applications,” Moxa industrial ethernet infrastructure business product manager Paul Hsu said.

“To fulfil demands of aggregating data transmissions in large-scale industrial applications, the MRX-Q4064/G4064 Series is designed with multiple 10GbE ports and industrial-grade reliability to maximise high-bandwidth network uptime for continuous industrial operations.”

The MRX-Q4064/G4064 Series combines impressive switching performance with a sophisticated exterior and is the winner of the Red Dot Product Design 2024 award.

The rackmount Ethernet switches offer industry-leading 16 and eight 10GbE ports, respectively, aggregating large-scale data transmissions.

In addition, our port trunking features allow grouping up to eight 10GbE ports into a single 80 Gbps link to maximise transmission bandwidth. The MRX-Q4064/G4064 Series delivers both system and network reliability.

Continuous system operation relies on stable operating temperatures and power supplies.

Intelligent temperature control functions, 8 fan modules, and dual power supply modules ensure MRX-Q4064/G4064 Series uptime and stability.

Moxa’s Turbo Ring and High-availability Static Trunk (HAST) technologies provide redundant network paths and connectivity to achieve high availability for large-scale network infrastructure.

The MRX-Q4064/G4064 Series was developed to simplify deployment and maintenance for engineers. The modular design of its ethernet interfaces, power supplies, and fans tremendously increases deployment flexibility.

The rackmount ethernet switches have built-in LCD Modules (LCMs), allowing engineers to check device status and quickly troubleshoot. Hot-swappable modularity empowers module swaps without affecting operations.

Game-changing Layer 2 DIN-rail ethernet switches strengthen network resilience

While the new MRX-Q4064/G4064 Series Layer 3 switches bridge IT and OT networks, an interoperable, secure, and reliable Layer 2 switch is equally essential as a building block for converged industrial networks.

The EDS-4000/G4000 Series Layer 2 switches not only feature 2.5GbE uplink options that work perfectly to build high-bandwidth networks with the MRX-Q4064/G4064 Series Layer 3 switches, but also support the multitude of industrial protocols, network security features, and network redundancy technologies required to streamline multi-system integrations with secure and reliable connectivity.

High-bandwidth product portfolio highlights

MRX-Q4064/G4064 Series Layer 3 rackmount ethernet switches:

MRX-Q4064 Series: 16 10GbE ports and up to 48 2.5GbE ports

MRX-G4064 Series: 8 10GbE ports and up to 56 GbE ports

Industrial-grade reliability with redundant hardware design and network connectivity mechanisms

Simplified network deployment and maintenance with LCM and hot-swappable modularity

EDS-4000/G4000 Series Layer 2 DIN-rail ethernet switches

5GbE uplink options

Compliant with the IEC 62443-4-2 industrial cybersecurity standard

Supports Modbus TCP, EtherNet/IP, and PROFINETfor system integration

Support MRP, Turbo Ring, and Turbo Chain technologies for network redundancy

Drive IT/OT convergence with Moxa’s futureproof networking solutions

Moxa’s high-bandwidth ethernet switch portfolio is essential to our future-proof networking solutions.

The company’s solutions provide enhanced network security, exceptional reliability, and flexibility, and simplified remote management to help customers future-proof their networks.

Learn more about our future-proof networking solutions at future-proof industrial networks.

For more information contact Colterlec, an official distribution partner of Moxa, one of Australia’s leading suppliers of high quality engineered electrical and automation product solutions.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.