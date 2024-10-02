Moxa showcases advanced networking solutions and new core switches at IMARC 2024

Image: Colterlec

Moxa Inc., a global leader in industrial communications and networking, will showcase its cutting-edge solutions at the 2024 International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) with Colterlec, its Australian distribution partner, from 29–31 October in Sydney.

Attendees will have an exclusive opportunity to explore Moxa’s comprehensive range of wired and wireless networking products, including the newly launched full gigabit core switches from the MRX Series, designed to enhance the reliability and bandwidth of critical mining operations.

As the mining industry increasingly adopts automation, unmanned operations and decarbonisation to remain profitable amidst rapid technological changes, it faces significant internal and external challenges. These include leveraging the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), integrating artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, and addressing cybersecurity threats.

Moxa’s solutions are designed to help the mining sector navigate these challenges and meet evolving operational needs.

At IMARC 2024, Moxa will deliver live demonstrations with its Demo Ute to showcase a wide array of innovative products and solutions for building reliable network infrastructure, including the new LTE Cat 4 secure cellular router, dual-band IEEE 802.11ac Wi-Fi Client/AP, new layer 2 full gigabit PRP/HSR switches, programmable IIoT gateways supporting Azure, AWS, MQTT, new series of x86 industrial computers, IEC 62443-4-2 certified Layer 2/3 Ethernet switches, as well as all-in-one Firewall/VPN/NAT/switch/router.

These solutions are engineered to provide unmatched reliability, security, and efficiency for mining operations, supporting applications such as autonomous vehicles, process control systems, substations, and battery energy storage systems (BESS) monitoring.

The growing demand for connected devices and data-intensive applications, such as video transmission, has driven the need for high-bandwidth networks in mining.

Moxa’s MRX-Q4064/G4064 series layer 3 Ethernet switches, which will also be unveiled at IMARC, offer full gigabit capabilities, making them ideal for managing large data volumes from video surveillance, AI-driven applications, and other high-bandwidth requirements. These switches are key to future-proofing mining infrastructure.

Visit Colterlec and Moxa at Stand D07 at IMARC 2024 to discover the latest advancements in industrial communication networks and learn how they can transform your mining operations.