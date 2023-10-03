Moxa presents new Private 5G cellular gateways

Moxa, a global leader in industrial communication and networking solutions, announced a showcase of its recent advances in industrial private 5G solutions at WA Mining.

Moxa will present its cutting-edge communication networking and computing technology designed to accelerate mining digitalisation and clean energy transition.

Attendees can have the unique opportunity to experience Moxa’s groundbreaking solutions at stand #E115 with a demo ute designed and refitted to showcase live demonstrations.

Key highlights of Moxa showcase at WA Mining:

Industrial private 5G solutions: This newly launched private 5G gateways will highlight Moxa’s breakthroughs in OT and ICT convergence to realise private 5G networks for a wide range of industrial applications.

With ultra-low latency and high-bandwidth connections, these dedicated cellular solutions provide the reliability and flexibility to address the dynamic requirements of different industries and improve industrial efficiency, productivity, and safety. The Moxa demo ute: The Moxa demo ute finally arrived in Perth and will show up at WA Mining following a long trip starting from the east coast to provide live demonstrations of Moxa’s cutting-edge connectivity solutions for reliable data transferring.

This immersive experience will allow attendees to witness firsthand how Moxa’s exclusive redundancy technology Turbo Ring and Turbo Chain, and its visualised network management software, optimize mining process control, enhancing efficiency and reducing downtime impact. Clean energy transition: As the mining industry transitions towards clean energy sources, Moxa’s connectivity solutions offer support by enabling seamless connection and interoperation of renewable energy systems, grid management, and energy storage solutions. Moxa’s dedication to sustainability aligns with Australia’s ambitious clean energy goals.

“Moxa has collaborated with many top Australian mining companies for a long time and has supplied over 10,000 Ethernet switches in Australian mines in the past five years,” Moxa Australian team sales manager Larry Wang said.

“We are excited to meet our clients at WA Mining, where we can share our insights from global projects and deployments, as well as our technology innovations, and demonstrate their ability to drive mining digitalisation and support our mining customers with robust, reliable, and sustainable connectivity solutions that contribute to a greener future.”

Visit Moxa stand #E115 at WA Mining from October 25–26 and experience the latest industrial communication technologies for mining applications firsthand.