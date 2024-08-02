Movement on the Fortescue board

Image: T. Schneider/shutterstock.com

Noel Pearson, a prominent Indigenous leader, social advocate and lawyer, has joined the Fortescue board as a non-executive director.

Pearson is the founder of the Cape York Partnership, an organisation focused on advancing economic and social outcomes in northern Queensland. He also established Good to Great Schools Australia, which aims to improve educational results for all Australian students, and the Cape York Land Council, a key body representing the Indigenous people of the region.

“I am honoured to be a member of the Fortescue board and I look forward to making a contribution to this diverse, progressive, and successful business,” Pearson said.

“Fortescue is a proud Australian company that is led by its values from mine site to the boardroom – something I have great respect for.”

Fortescue executive chairman Andrew Forrest was delighted in welcoming Noel Pearson to the board.

“I have known and worked alongside Noel for nearly 20 years and admire and respect him greatly,” Forrest said. “Noel is an innovative thinker and passionate and formidable Australian who will bring enormous benefit and insight to our board.

“Fortescue is fortunate to have a diverse and global board of directors who bring different perspectives and ideas, ensuring we remain one of Australia’s top-performing companies.

“We are thrilled to welcome Noel and his extensive experience.”

Pearson’s addition to the board is the latest in a series of executive changes at Fortescue.

Larry Marshall former head of CSRIO joined the board a year ago as non-executive director and Deborah Caudle was named the chief financial officer only to leave five months later in January this year.

Former executive of iron ore operations Julie Shuttleworth also left the company in June.

