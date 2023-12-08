Motion’s drill rig resurrection

When Motion Engineering and Services was approached for indicative prices to change-out selected components on a blast hole drill rig, things took an unexpected turn.

Upon careful inspection of the machinery, the full extent of the work required was revealed. By the end of the job the rig had been stripped down and rebuilt, including various components that were manufactured in the workshop, as many OEM (original equipment manufacturing) parts were no longer available.

Built in Australia around 2000, the rig was one of the first of its kind manufactured in the country. It was a pilot hydraulic operated drill and pre-dated electric – or PLC – controlled machines.

With the rig stripped down several areas of concern – not included as part of the initial enquiry – were identified. With the machine literally in pieces at the Motion Engineering and Services workshop in the Hunter Valley in NSW, it was inspected to see what could be re-used and what needed to be replaced.

The age of the machine meant OEM support was no longer available so sourcing and securing parts presented some obstacles for the workshop team as the job progressed.

Ultimately, in-house bespoke manufacturing of necessary replacement parts, including shaft adapters, a locking adapter kit for the mast and an assortment of bushes and pins, was the only option – a situation not uncommon to the workshop team on projects such as this.

What essentially started out as a component change-out turned into major chassis crack repairs, an engine change-out, re-alignment of the mast, a complete hose refit and a change-out of more than 90 per cent of all components.

