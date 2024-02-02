Motion’s cutting-edge solutions for efficient mining operations

Image: Parilov/shutterstock.com

Did you know that Australia is responsible for the production of 19 minerals, located across 350 mine sites? From these minerals, useful materials such as metals can be extracted. However, without the integral component of water, the production of these materials would not be possible.

“Water is fundamental to life on earth, and its role in the hard rock mining industry is no less salient,” Motion national business development manager Michael Greelish said.

“However, the challenges of responsible water management on mine sites have been intensified in recent years due to Australia and its warming climate.”

In the paper titled Establishing a Sustainable Mining Operation: An Overview, authored by David Laurence, an associate professor in the School of Mining Engineering, it is highlighted that while sustainable mining practices emphasise economic, environmental, and community aspects, they often neglect the crucial factors of safety and resource efficiency.

A sustainable mine, according to the paper, prioritises the below:

Safety

Excels in environmental management and community engagement

Maintains economic viability

Efficiently utilises mineral resources

By optimising these elements, one can observe improvements in a mine’s longevity, heightened community involvement, and increased industry approval.

“In the context of the role water plays in hard rock mining, think of processes like dewatering, slurry transportation and hydraulic power; I like to refer to these sorts of mines as ‘Pump Valley’, because there is just so many of them,” says Michael.

According to a 2016 Australian Government's report Water Stewardship – Leading Practice Sustainable Development Program for the Mining Industry, the Pacific Institute defines corporate water stewardship as:

