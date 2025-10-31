Motion drives service improvements with new gasket cutter

Image: WITTAYA ANGMUJCHA/stock.adobe.com

Motion’s Wollongong facility now houses a state-of-the-art gasket cutter, enabling rapid, precise manufacturing and same-day service for industries across New South Wales.

According to the company‘s national manufacturing and services manager Luke Kerwin, the operation serves as the company’s engineering headquarters for New South Wales, offering a range of services including cylinder repair, fabrication, and hydraulic systems.

“Wollongong is a critical hub for us, and the addition of the gasket cutter expands our ability to quickly produce custom-cut gaskets for the local market,” Kerwin said.

The new cutter is designed to provide rapid turnaround times without compromising on quality. We can offer same-day manufacture and dispatch locally for Wollongong and the surrounding market.

“The real advantage is speed – being able to respond quickly when customers need solutions fast.”

The capability to digitise customer samples and produce precise gaskets on demand is particularly valuable.

“Customers can bring in a sample, and we can quickly digitise it, manufacture the gasket, and have it ready within hours. This minimises downtime for our customers, especially when they’re facing critical repairs,” Kerwin said.

The new equipment is set to benefit a wide array of industries, including oil and gas, petrochemical, fuel production, original equipment manufacturers, and pipe fabricators.

