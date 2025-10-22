Motion drives innovation through targeted support

Image: JERRYsnipe.AI/stock.adobe.com

From cutting-edge technologies to tailored service solutions, Motion Australia’s industry leaders believe meeting unique challenges through innovative approaches help support customers across the country.

In its new interactive magazine, Industry InMotion, the company shares industry insight into the biggest changes in the sector and showcases their solutions.

But how does Motion support customers in achieving a safer workplace?

Training and development manager Leland Hallett noted onsite training is what shows the biggest amount of progress.

“It [training] allows us to deliver targeted, practical knowledge directly where it’s needed most. We partner with suppliers to deliver safety products, as well as hands-on safety and equipment training, such as welding and respiratory safety.

“This ensures that workers are not only compliant but also confident in using the tools and systems that drive operational efficiency.”

Motion are also enhancing firefighting capabilities of rural and industrial users – with pre-assembled fire reels eliminating delays and complexities of sourcing components.

“Built to Australian standards, these reels are ready to use straight out of the box, giving users confidence during the fire season,” Motion general manager strategic sales Darrin Sargeant said.

“Pre-assembled Motion fire reels take away the pain points of building fire hose reels with mismatched parts causing assembly delays, helping customers respond quickly and effectively in critical situations.”

To read the full article in Motion’s new interactive magazine, click here.