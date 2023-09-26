More workers needed to help plug employment gaps

The resources industry has responded to the Federal Government’s new employment white paper, urging the Government to help the sector plug position gaps.

The paper sets out how the Government is planning to remove work barriers and help people secure skills and jobs that are fairly paid.

It is hoped that this will stamp down structural unemployment over a long period of time.

Both the Minerals Council of Australia (MCA) and the Australian Resources & Energy Employer Association (AREEA) have responded to the white paper saying that while they acknowledge the steps taken to tamp down unemployment, not enough is being done to plug the gaps in the resources sector.

“AREEA urges the Government’s jobs plan to incorporate solutions to well-known problems in the training pipeline by improving VET (vocational education and training) and other training outcomes, labour mobility and access to skilled migration,” AREEA chief executive officer Steve Knott said.