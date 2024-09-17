More uranium mineralisation uncovered in South Australia

Image: RHJ/stock.adobe.com

Lincoln Minerals has uncovered high-grade uranium mineralisation at its Eridani deposit situated within the eastern Eyre Peninsula in South Australia.

As part of its uranium portfolio prospectivity review, Lincoln commenced a first-pass reconnaissance sampling program at Eridani in April to determine the attractiveness of the Eyre Peninsula’s geological setting and assess uranium mineralisation potential within the region.

The company undertook a review of historic data from Eridani, which indicated accounts of carnotite uranium mineralisation at the abandoned Minbrie West quarry, which previously mined for marble and talc.

To confirm the historic carnotite uranium mineralisation, Lincoln gathered 12 outcrop samples from Minbrie West and, by using portable x-ray fluorescence (pXRF) analysers, targeted the yellow mineralisation coating on the rock chips. This coating has been confirmed to be carnotite.

Historic drill core logs at Eridani also identified potential targets for uranium mineralisation, with the samples associated with extensive hydrothermal alteration of Donington Suite granites.

“The alteration occurs along fault and shear zones 2km southeast of the quarry and is proximal to Hiltaba Suite granite intrusions,” Lincoln Minerals said.

“The drill holes, initially part of Centrex Metals’ 2007–2011 iron ore exploration program, were not previously assayed for uranium, however, recent discoveries of uranium mineralisation by Alligator Energy, northeast of the Eridani project area, have prompted further investigation.”

Lincoln has submitted XRF analyses of all the samples collected, with the results anticipated to be completed and released in the fourth quarter of 2024. The results will include additional mapping and sampling along the identified fault zone and will be used to aid future exploration.

Succeeding phases of the exploration program will involve re-assaying historic drill core such as Centrex Metals’ drillholes to further understand the extent and grade of the uranium mineralisation in order to assist with target generation.

