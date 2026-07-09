Donnelly Blasting Services has built a strong reputation across Queensland for delivering reliable drill and blast solutions across quarries and construction projects.

Based in Jimboomba, the family-owned business continues to grow through its focus on quality, safety and long-term partnerships.

Led by Jason Donnelly alongside sons Jake and Dan Donnelly, the business has invested heavily in equipment and technology that support performance, precision and operator safety.

That focus led to a growing partnership with Sandvik, with Donnelly Blasting Services now operating four Sandvik drill rigs, two Ranger™ DX910i units and two Pantera™ DP1110i rigs, with an additional DX910i

already on order.

“We delivered the first DX910i in August 2025, and from there the relationship has continued to

grow. It’s a true partnership,” sales manager at Sandvik Scott Wright said.

For the Donnelly team, the decision went beyond simply purchasing drill rigs. The business was looking for equipment capable of delivering productivity, drilling accuracy, operator comfort and long-term reliability.

“The number one priority for us is quality. The machine has to be fit for purpose and perform to the standard our customers expect,” founder and director Jason Donnelly said.

“Equipment also has to be safe and comfortable for our operators. There’s a lot more behind the scenes than simply buying a drill rig. Our clients expect the latest technology and rely on us to deliver, so performance and reliability are critical.”

Donnelly Blasting Services has adopted advanced drilling technologies across its Sandvik fleet, including GPS hole navigation, measure while drilling systems and one-hole automatics to improve drilling accuracy, consistency and site efficiency. The business has also invested in Sandvik CT67 tooling systems and self-hardening carbide bits to maximise drilling performance and reliability.

“The Donnelly team have really bought into the complete Sandvik drilling package,” tools sales and services representative at Sandvik Glen Laycock said.

“They understand how quality tooling and consumables play a huge role in drilling performance, hole quality and operating costs.”

Fleet Manager Jake Donnelly said drilling accuracy and consistency were major drivers behind the move to Sandvik equipment and consumables.

“We want to do the most accurate drilling we can and use the best consumables to achieve the best results,” he said.

The integrated GPS navigation systems have also become a standout feature in the field.

“All our operators love the GPS. It allows operators to work safer and more methodically compared to traditional mark out methods,” Jake added.

For production manager Dan Donnelly, the operational gains and support behind the equipment have reinforced confidence in the decision to continue investing in the Sandvik fleet.

“If we’re not sure about something, we make a call, and there’s always someone there to help us. That level of support makes a big difference when you’re trying to keep machines running and projects moving,” he said.

Beyond machine capability, Donnelly Blasting Services attributes aftermarket support and service responsiveness as a critical component of their partnership with Sandvik, particularly in an industry where uptime directly impacts project delivery.

“Machines break down, but that’s when your supplier shows how good they are, when they have parts backup and direct service support,” Jason said.

With local parts supply in Brisbane and dedicated support from the Sandvik Parts and Services team, Donnelly Blasting Services continues to minimise downtime while keeping equipment operating at peak performance.

As the business continues to expand across Queensland, Donnelly Blasting Services remains focused on delivering dependable drill and blast solutions backed by experienced operators, advanced technology and strong partnerships.

When asked what advice he would give to other contractors considering Sandvik equipment, Jake Donnelly’s response was simple:

“Take the step; it’s worth it.”