More power, less fuel with the new Komatsu PC950-11 excavator

Image: Komatsu

Komatsu has launched its latest hydraulic excavator, the PC950-11, in Australia, giving quarry and mining operations a powerful new solution to cut costs, improve safety and move more tonnes per hour.

Delivering up to 48 per cent greater productivity while using up to 40 per cent less fuel than its predecessor, the PC950-11 lowers cost per tonne and reduces emissions at a time when fuel costs and sustainability pressures are top of mind for operators.

Mark Boyes, Komatsu’s National Business Manager for Construction Excavators says their customers have been asking for a machine that can move more tonnes, burn less fuel and keep operators safe and comfortable and that’s exactly what the PC950-11 delivers.

“Our development teams took this customer feedback on board and delivered more power, increased dig forces, greater drawbar pull, superior durability, easy safe access and surround visibility systems, all while maintaining ultra-low fuel consumption.

“It’s designed to handle Australia’s toughest conditions, while helping our customers run more efficient, sustainable operations, whether that be on mine sites or in quarry operations,” Mark says.

Beyond performance, the PC950-11 has been designed to address two of the industry’s biggest challenges – safety and skilled labour shortages. Standard features like the KomVision 360-degree camera system, hydraulic access stairway and wide catwalks improve site safety and make inspection tasks easier.

Inside the cab, operators enjoy a quieter, more comfortable workspace with upgraded seating, climate control and intuitive controls – key factors that are often overlooked as a drawcard to retain skilled operators and help reduce fatigue.

Mark adds that thanks to its reinforced structures and durable components, the excavator is built to last in demanding quarrying and mining environments.

“Maintenance is simple and safe with ground-level refuelling, extended service intervals and long-life filters.

“This excavator is not just about power. Every feature has been designed with the operator in mind, from safety and comfort through to lower total cost of ownership. We believe the PC950-11 will quickly become the new benchmark for large-scale earthmoving in Australia.”

The PC950-11 is available now through Komatsu’s wide-reaching branch network across Australia, backed by expert service and support teams.

